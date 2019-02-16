Toggle Menu
Terror attack should not be an excuse to persecute or harass people from J-K: Mehbooba Muftihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/terror-attack-should-not-be-an-excuse-to-persecute-or-harass-people-from-j-k-mehbooba-mufti-5587271/

Terror attack should not be an excuse to persecute or harass people from J-K: Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP president's remarks came following violent protests in Jammu and reports of Kashmiri students being targeted in colleges and universities at some places outside the state.

mehbooba mufti, mehbooba mufti twitter, nia arrests, nia raids IS module, nia raid IS-module, ISIS module raid, IS module raid Delhi, persons involved in terror plot, Delhi Islamic State, Delhi UP terror raid, NIA raids, NIA, India news, indian express
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express File photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday cautioned that mischievous elements must not be allowed to use the Pulwama terror attack as “an excuse to persecute or harass people” from the state, saying the pain of the killings of CRPF personnel must not fuel “such diabolical plans”.

“Understand the pain & (and) anguish. But we musnt (must not) allow such mischievous elements to use this as an excuse to persecute / harass people from J&K. Why should they suffer for somebody else’s action? We need to be united instead of letting people exploit our fears,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Pulwama attack: Ensure security of students, residents belonging to J&K, MHA tells states

The PDP president’s remarks came following violent protests in Jammu and reports of Kashmiri students being targeted in colleges and universities at some places outside the state.

“In ths (this) time of grief & outrage, attempts will be made to divide us. Religions & identities will be pitted against each other. Hindu vs (versus) Mus (Muslims). Jam (Jammu) vs Kash (Kashmir). Our pain musnt (must not) fuel such diabolical plans. Because eventually, the axe forgets but the tree remembers,” the former chief minister said in another tweet.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded, on Thursday.

Advertising

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Army major killed, jawan hurt in Nowshera IED explosion
2 Pulwama attack: Ensure security of students, residents belonging to J&K, MHA tells states
3 Pulwama terror attack: In condolence message to India, China skips mention of Pakistan, JeM chief