Terror acts continued after 2014, ban on SIMI must: Cops tell tribunal

State ATS and CID officials on Friday deposed before the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal constituted by the Centre to ascertain whether there was sufficient cause to extend the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The tribunal, presided by Justice Mukta Gupta of the Delhi High Court, began its hearing in Pune on the premises of SPPU.

ATS Superintendent Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, who supervises terrorism cases in Pune and 10 other districts in the state, has filed an affidavit before the tribunal justifying the ban on SIMI.

While deposing on Friday, Pardeshi submitted information on the Mumbai local train bombings of July 2006, in which alleged SIMI operative Ethesham Siddiqui was convicted by a court. He said that alleged terror operative Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqeer, arrested last year and allegedly involved in several terror cases including the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, was also associated with SIMI.

Besides, Pardeshi said that Mirza Himayat Inayat Baig, convicted in the 2010 German Bakery blast in Pune, was convicted under the UAPA Act for his links with SIMI. While a lower court in Pune had awarded death sentence to Baig, the Bombay High Court had set it aside and awarded him life imprisonment while convicting him under the Explosives Act.

Pardeshi further told the court about a 2011 fake currency case, in which an alleged SIMI operative was arrested. He also submitted details of the blast of July 16, 2014 near Faraskhana-Vishrambag police station in Pune. Investigation and CCTV footage had revealed the involvement of five alleged SIMI operatives. Three of the accused died in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh while two died in Telangana, he told the tribunal.

Submitting that SIMI continued to indulge in terror activities even after 2014, Pardeshi told the tribunal that banning the outfit was essential.