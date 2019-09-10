WATCH | Portion of terrace collapses during Muharram procession in Andhra’s Kurnool

Around 20 people were injured after the portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession at B.Thandrapadu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district late Monday night, news agency ANI reported.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the news agency reported.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

A video of the incident shows a crowd engaged in the Muharram festivities at the village when suddenly the parapet wall of the house collapses on the people gathered near it.

Along with big chunks of concrete, several people also crashed down upon the spectators who had gathered to see the procession.

According to reports, around 3 people were in critical condition.