Toggle Menu
WATCH | Portion of terrace collapses during Muharram procession in Andhra’s Kurnoolhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/terrace-wall-collapses-muharram-procession-andhra-kurnool-video-5983393/

WATCH | Portion of terrace collapses during Muharram procession in Andhra’s Kurnool

A video of the incident shows a crowd engaged in the Muharram festivities at B.Thandrapadu village when suddenly the parapet wall of a house collapses on the people gathered near it.

WATCH | Portion of terrace collapses during Muharram procession in Andhra's Kurnool
Along with big chunks of concrete, several people also crash down upon the spectators who had gathered to witness the festival. (A video grab of the incident)

Around 20 people were injured after the portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession at B.Thandrapadu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district late Monday night, news agency ANI reported.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the news agency reported.

A video of the incident shows a crowd engaged in the Muharram festivities at the village when suddenly the parapet wall of the house collapses on the people gathered near it.

Along with big chunks of concrete, several people also crashed down upon the spectators who had gathered to see the procession.

According to reports, around 3 people were in critical condition.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android