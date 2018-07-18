Tent collapse at Modi Midnapore rally: Decorator says police, BJP workers did not heed warning

The collapsed portion of the tent at PM Narendra Modi’d Krishak Kalyal Samavsh in Midnapore on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The collapsed portion of the tent at PM Narendra Modi’d Krishak Kalyal Samavsh in Midnapore on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A day after 96 people got injured when a tent set up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore town collapsed, the decorator on Tuesday claimed that the mishap could have been avoided had police personnel and BJP workers heeded his warnings.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, proprietor of J N Decorators, who also built the stage, is now in the eye of a storm. On Tuesday, an FIR was lodged against him, the contractor and organiser (BJP) of the rally under IPC sections including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Police have initiated a probe and the Centre has asked the state government for a report on the incident.

The police have asked Singh not to dismantle the stage or enter the area where the tent collapsed. A forensics team visited the site Tuesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Around 10 am, we saw one or two people climbing up the barricades set up by police and then on to the scaffolding of the mega tents in front of the stage. We asked the police to bring them down. They did not pay heed. We also warned the BJP workers, volunteers and leaders about the same.”

“By 11 pm, more people started climbing up the scaffoldings. When the Prime Minister took the stage, people were perched like pigeons on them. It was raining for the past four days in Midnapore, the ground was wet. Suddenly, one of the structures came down,” said Singh.

The Kolkata-based decorator was hired by the BJP to build the stage and tents for Modi’s ‘Krishak Kalyan Samabesh’. Singh said he charged Rs 12 lakh for the event, and that his team took five days to set up the tents and stage.

State BJP secretary Sayantan Basu said, “The decorator was chosen following norms. We expected four lakh people at the rally but six lakh people showed up. This was much more than what we had prepared for, or expected.”

Meanwhile, the BJP and TMC locked horns over who was to blame for the mishap.

While the BJP accused the state police of not inspecting the structures set up at the rally venue properly, the TMC said the organisers’ negligence led to the incident.

