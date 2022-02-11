4 FIRs, notices to 15 people amid tensions in Jharkhand village days after killing of teen

Dulmaha panchayat in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district remained tense days after incidents of violence took place following the murder a 17-year-old boy. Four FIRs were registered after the incidents, authorities said, and 15 people were sent notices to appear before police for spreading fake news in the aftermath of the violence.

The incidents began last Sunday (February 6) evening in Dulmaha village in Darhi block, when 17-year-old Rupesh Pandey was killed, and in retaliation, a mob set vehicles and houses on fire.

According to police, an FIR was registered for murder, and two FIRs for arson. Another FIR was registered against people from two communities for promoting enmity on the grounds of religion.

Hazaribagh’s superintendent of police, Manoj Ratan Chothe, said: “On February 6, a 17-year-old boy, Rupesh Pandey, was assaulted, leading to his death. The act was the result of an ongoing dispute, and the Saraswati Puja idol immersion [during which the killing allegedly took place] had nothing to do with the incident. We have registered a case of murder, along with other charges, and have arrested five persons so far.” A total of 27 people were named in the complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle, the SP said.

Hazaribagh deputy commissioner Aditya Anand said the situation is now peaceful, and there is “no major concern” as far as law and order is concerned. “There are a few fake videos, with morphed images, being circulated. We have identified a few people and we will take action.”

According to the FIR, Pandey, who worked at a local mobile phone shop, was on his way to watch the idol immersion when “one Mohammad Aslam dragged him towards a crowd”, which beat him up. When the mob dispersed, he was taken to the Barhi Community Health Centre where he was declared brought dead. The FIR said that complainant Anil Kumar Pandey, the victim’s uncle, claimed his nephew was lynched by a mob comprising members of one community.

A case has been registered against Mohammad Aslam, who is the husband of the mukhiya of Dulmaha panchayat, as well as 26 others under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by members of unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) 109 (abetment) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The victim’s uncle told The Indian Express that as per his knowledge, his nephew had no enmity with anyone. “People are angered because in the last five days, out of 27 named accused, only five have been arrested. We want a quick arrest and disposal of the case and compensation for the family,” Anil Kumar Pandey said.

On Friday, the BJP’s Raghubar Das, former Jharkhand chief minister, met the 17-year-old victim’s family members. The BJP’s state media co-in-charge Ranjit Chandravanshi, who is from Hazaribagh’s Barhi and was present during Das’s visit, said: “We have learnt that there was some dispute ongoing between Pandey and a few persons from Muslim community. However, the exact reason for the assault is not known to anyone, and the confusion remains.” He added: “People told us that every six months, there have been a few stray instances of arguments or skirmish between both the communities.”

After the murder, an armed mob retaliated, setting at least five cars, two motorcycles and a number of houses on fire.

Mohamad Jawed, whose house was damaged after being set on fire, said he lodged a police complaint. He runs a grocery store and also has a poultry business.

“I was at Kariyatpur chowk selling poultry on February 6 when the incident happened. At night, while I was returning, a few people advised me not to go towards my house as a mob had set it on fire. My six family members somehow had escaped. On the morning of February 7, I found out that my poultry, grocery store and my house — everything — was burnt, and smoke billowed from them. I assessed the damage to my property is around Rs 25-28 lakh. Years of hard work was gone in a few hours in an incident which I had nothing to do with.”

Former mukhiya Mohammad Belal said the panchayat has nine villages with a population of around 10,000.

“Most of the people earn their livelihood through daily wage labour, and people have their businesses too. Muslims have a population of less than 1,500 in all villages of the panchayat.”

“In the past, there have been no violent incidents between the two communities,” he added.