Tension in Vadodara old city

Sunday, June 17, 2018
According to the police, soon as the procession crossed Nyay Mandir, miscreants started pelting stones, causing panic among the residents.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: June 17, 2018 3:57:01 am
Tension erupted in old city area of Vadodara on Saturday evening after stones were thrown on a procession carried out by a Hindu outfit to mark Maharana Pratap’s anniversary. According to the police, soon as the procession crossed Nyay Mandir, miscreants started pelting stones, causing panic among the residents.

“The stone-pelting began after a minor confrontation between some participants in the rally and others who were offering Eid prayers at a mosque nearby,” the police said.

The situation was brought under control as police forces were already deployed in communally-sensitive areas ahead of Eid.

