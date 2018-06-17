Tension in Vadodara old city

Tension erupted in old city area of Vadodara on Saturday evening after stones were thrown on a procession carried out by a Hindu outfit to mark Maharana Pratap’s anniversary. According to the police, soon as the procession crossed Nyay Mandir, miscreants started pelting stones, causing panic among the residents.

“The stone-pelting began after a minor confrontation between some participants in the rally and others who were offering Eid prayers at a mosque nearby,” the police said.

The situation was brought under control as police forces were already deployed in communally-sensitive areas ahead of Eid.

