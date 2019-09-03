Tension in UP village after 20-year-old held for minor’s rape

Tension prevailed in a village in Kasganj district after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour on Sunday afternoon.

Advertising

The accused, who is unemployed, was arrested and produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody, said the SHO of the police station where a case was registered.

Police said the incident took place when the minor was playing in a field where her parents were working. The accused allegedly took her to a nearby field and raped her, they said.

“The girl’s parents heard her screams and saw the accused running away. They took her to a hospital. The police were informed later,” said another police officer.

Advertising

Following a complaint by the girl’s father, an FIR for rape has been lodged under the relevant IPC section and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The SHO said the medical examination report is awaited.

Police forces have been deployed in the village to avoid any law and order situation.