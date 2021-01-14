Tension in Mau village after Dalit man shot dead over ‘old enmity’

According to police, there was a land dispute between the families since 2017.

Tension prevailed in Chiraiya Kot area of Mau district Wednesday, a day after a 20-year-old Dalit man was shot dead allegedly over “old enmity”. Family members of the deceased, Arvind, have accused Rahul Singh, a member of the Thakur community, of killing him.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Arvind, who was preparing for Indian Army recruitment, had gone for jogging with two friends, Aman and Abhishek. Both of them fled the spot after the murder.

Police said that following his death, residents of Asalpur village attacked a few houses belonging to members of the Thakur community. Rahul’s relative, Kailash Singh, suffered head injury during the attack. The villagers also protested with Arvind’s body and blocked the road leading to the village. When a police team reached the spot, the protesters hurled stones at them and torched a police van. An additional police team was rushed to the spot. The situation was later brought under control, they added.

Chiraiya Kot SHO Rupesh Kumar Singh said a case of murder has been lodged against Rahul. No arrest has been made so far, he said. The SHO said another case of arson and stone pelting will be lodged.

Mau SP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said Aman and Abhishek were traced on Wednesday and police are yet to question them.

According to police, there was a land dispute between the families of Arvind and Rahul since 2017. In September last year, Arvind’s uncle Munna Baghi, who was the pradhan of Asalpur village, was shot dead. Rahul, who is wanted in the murder case, has been absconding since then. Six other accused were arrested in this connection and are currently in jail. Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 in exchange for any information on Rahul.