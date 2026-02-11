Tension in Manipur’s Ukhrul: How a ‘drunken brawl’ triggered three days of arson and a district-wide internet ban

Civil society organisations from both sides are engaged in trying to find a solution to the tensions between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo residents of Manipur’s Ukhrul district, which saw violence for a third straight day on Tuesday, government officials said, adding that the situation remains tense and the groups are yet to reach an agreement.

“Things are still tense in the district, and though the civil society organisations on both sides are being engaged, there is still no agreement to resolve the issue. The trigger of this flare-up is a minor issue, but there are long-standing land disputes here, which are also aggravating it,” said a government official.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that fresh arson attacks and firing incidents broke out in the Litan and adjoining villages of Ukhrul district, where over 40 houses were torched by miscreants, amid continuing tensions since February 7.

Soon after, the state Home Department issued an order stating that an internet ban in Ukhrul came into immediate effect from 11.30 am as a “preventive” and “precautionary” measure.

The fresh violence on Tuesday took place even after the deployment of security forces to the area and the setting up of a Joint Control Room at Litan police station to coordinate between the forces deployed, as well as the implementation of security measures on Monday. An indefinite curfew has been imposed since Sunday night. On Monday, talks between leaders of both communities had also been held, chaired by the Deputy CM of Manipur, Losii Dikho.

By the evening, internet restrictions were extended to Lhungtin sub-division in Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-Zo-dominated area, and Phungyar sub-division in Kamjong district, a Tangkhul Naga-dominated area, amid the circulation of rumours about activities in these areas.

According to police, the violence was triggered by a drunken brawl on the evening of February 7 at Litan Sareikhong. During the altercation, a Tangkhul Naga man identified as Sterling was allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

Litan is a small commercial town located about 35 km from Imphal, along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, inhabited by both Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, though Ukhrul is a Tangkhul Naga-majority district.

Leaders of civil society organisations from both sides said they have been invited for a meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday.

“The matter has gone completely out of hand with so many different people getting involved, and people are very apprehensive about why the violence is continuing, even with the presence of security forces and are questioning whether Tangkhul Nagas are safe in their own homeland. We are trying to monitor and restrain the violence, and have asked all Naga people to be very vigilant,” said Tangkhul Naga Long vice president RS Jollyson.

Ukhrul Kuki Students’ Organisation vice-president Mercy Khongsai said, “It began as a fight between some individuals, and now both communities are suffering. Maybe somewhere down the line, there was some communication gap… Till now, there have been two meetings to try and resolve this, including in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister, but tempers have been very high, and we are trying to understand why this has become so hard to resolve.”