Tension in Gujarat village after businessman’s killing

Tension prevailed at Chhatral village in Gandhinagar district today as thousands of people attended the funeral procession of businessman Ashok Patel, who was killed by unknown assailants three days ago.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was among those who took part in the funeral procession. Ashok Patel (50), a factory owner from Chhatral town, was killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday. A Muslim youth had been killed in Chhatral village three months ago.

Police have rounded up six persons for questioning in connection with the Sunday’s killing, Gandhinagar in-charge Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

“Ashok Patel was related to one of the seven men arrested in connection with the murder of a Muslim youth in the same village three months ago. There was tension after the Sunday murder,” he said.

Family of the businessman had initially refused to accept his body until the culprits were arrested. “Around 5,000 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu parishad and Sardar Patel Group, took part in the funeral procession amidst tight police security,” the SP said.

Teams of State Reserve Police were also deployed, he said.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said he attended the funeral procession as he was invited by the family members of the deceased. “Chhatral is a village of my (Patidar) community and I have many relatives here. So it is natural that thousands of people here are known to me, and they wanted me to be here,” he told reporters.

He had spoken with the home minister, Patel said, and promised a swift probe.

Farzan Syed was killed in the village around three months ago over a trivial dispute. His mother was also injured in the attack. Following the killing, police had arrested seven persons.

