Tension grips village after mosque found vandalised: Police

The incident took place on Thursday night in Lona Sonbarsa village in Jhangha police station area.

Tension erupted in a Gorakhpur village after a mosque was found vandalised on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Lona Sonbarsa village in Jhangha police station area of the district and came to light on Friday morning when a villager, Usman Ali, reached the mosque to offer early morning prayers, SHO B B Rajbhar said.

Usman told police that inside the mosque, he found some religious books burnt and the sound system damaged, the SHO said.

Tension gripped the village after the incident came to light and several police teams were deployed in the village, he added.

After Usman Ali entered the mosque and found some religious books, kept in a bag, scattered and burnt and the loudspeaker and its mike and amplifier damaged, he informed villagers about the incident.

The police too rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident, the SHO said, adding a case was registered against unidentified miscreants on the complaint of another villager Jawed Ansari. “Some miscreants burnt religious books and a case against unidentified people was registered,” the SHO said.

The case was registered under sections 452 (house-trespass) 427(causing mischief and damage) and 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO added. Following the incident, Gorakhpur Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi ordered the SHO to work out the case within 24 hours.

“Several police teams have been deployed and instruction has been given to work out the case within 24 hours. Whosoever is found involved in the act will be arrested and sent to jail,” the ASP said.