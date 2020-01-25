Tension after communal clash during pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand

On Friday evening, as rumours started doing the rounds and people from both communities gathered at several places. To prevent any untoward incident, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the district and additional force was deployed. On Friday evening, as rumours started doing the rounds and people from both communities gathered at several places. To prevent any untoward incident, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the district and additional force was deployed.

Situation remains tense in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga after two communities clashed with each other on Thursday evening during a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

According to district and police sources, “provocative slogans” were raised during the rally and this led to stone-pelting between the two communities.

Police sources said a few people were injured and two have been shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi. A police personnel was also injured in the incident.

On the incident, Director General of Police K N Choubey said, “One community started the stone-pelting after which the other side retaliated. Vehicles were set on fire. There has been no casualty.”

An appeal issued by the Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Akansha Ranjan stated, “It is to be informed that curfew has been imposed seeing the law and order problem. During the curfew, coming out of homes is prohibited… please maintain peace and do not pay attention to the rumours. Strict action will be taken against people who are found to be damaging public or private property.”

Lohardaga MLA and Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Rameshwar Oraon said, “The situation has improved. Police is doing their work.”

