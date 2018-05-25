Sachin Tendulkar says govt scheme to provide sports equipment to schools is a ‘great step’

Yesterday, Javadekar had tweeted that every school will receive sports equipment under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which has been launched by the government to promote sporting culture. Yesterday, Javadekar had tweeted that every school will receive sports equipment under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which has been launched by the government to promote sporting culture.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar lauded the government’s decision Friday to provide sports equipment in schools under the “Samagra Shiksha” scheme, saying it is a “great step”. In reply to a tweet by Union Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar, Tendulkar welcomed the scheme launched at a program on Thursday.

“Fantastic news to begin the day with. C’mon India, let’s play. No excuses anymore. This is a great step taken by the Government. A fit India is a healthy India,” he tweeted today.

"Fantastic news to begin the day with. C'mon India, let's play. No excuses anymore. This is a great step taken by the Government. A fit India is a healthy India."

Javadekar on Thursday tweeted that every school will receive sports equipment under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which has been launched by the government to promote sporting culture.

“Every school will receive sports equipment under the #SamagraShiksha, at the cost of Rs. 5000 for Primary, Rs. 10,000 for Upper Primary & up to Rs. 25,000 for SSC & HSC schools to inculcate & emphasize the relevance of sports in the school curriculum,” the Union minister tweeted.

