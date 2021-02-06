scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
Tendulkar did not deserve Bharat Ratna: RJD ex-MP

By: Express News Service | Patna | February 6, 2021 4:08:44 am
Shivanand Tewari, sachin Tendulkar, sachin Tendulkar farmers tweet, sachin Tendulkar bharat ratna, sachin Tendulkar tweet, indian express newsTewari's comments invited sharp reactions from the BJP and JD (U).

Former Rajya Sabha MP and RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tewari on Friday triggered a controversy by saying Sachin Tendulkar “did not deserve to get Bharat Ratna”.

The senior RJD leader was referring to Tendulkar’s recent tweet after international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg lent support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Speaking to reporters, Tewari said, “Once two foreigners supported farmers, Tendulkar jumped into the debate. He is a brand ambassador and did not deserve Bharat Ratna. There are many people like Dhyanchand who should have got it.”

Tewari’s comments invited sharp reactions from the BJP and JD (U). The RJD distanced itself from the remarks.

