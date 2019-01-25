70th Republic Day eve: Key takeaways from President Kovind’s speech

On the eve of the 70th Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind in his customary address to the nation Friday called on people to perform the “sacred act” of voting and emphasised that this year’s polls should be seen as a “once-in-a-century moment” that will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century.

The speech, which was broadcasted at 7 pm on the national network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, was telecast first in Hindi and was followed by English.

The chief guest for this year’s Republic Day celebrations is South African President Cyril Ramaphosac. He will be accompanying the President to the saluting dais on Saturday. President Kovind began his address by greeting the citizens on the eve of the republic day and touched upon a host of important topics.

“January 26 is an occasion to commemorate the values of our democracy and Republic.”

President Kovind initiated his speech by speaking about the core values of the country on the eve of Republic day, calling it an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality in the country.

“Gandhiji’s 150th anniversary is not for India alone; it is a joy to be shared with the world.”

This year commemorates the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. President Kovind described Gandhiji as the ‘moral compass of our Republic’ and shed importance on his teachings being the touchstone to measure the country’s policies and initiatives.

“In Ambedkar’s honour and in our Constitution’s honour, nation will celebrate Constitution Day in an appropriate manner.”

Another important event this year is the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which falls on November 26. He described the far-reaching and enlightening document as being the foundation of our Republic during which he also recalled the role of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s role in the Drafting Committee.

“Election is not just a political exercise”

Reflecting on the Indian democracy and its importance, President Kovind spoke about the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha elections and encouraged voters to exercise their franchise. Terming it as a ‘collective call to wisdom’, he said, “An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society.” He described the forthcoming elections as “a once-in-a-century-moment’.

“Connectivity is bringing us together as never before”

President Kovind spoke about how connectivity is integral to the country’s development in the form of ports and inland waterways, upgraded railways and new metro services, national highways and rural roads, cost-effective air services to the interiors of India accompanied by the surge in mobile connectivity. He said, “India has been united and integrated- now it is being networked.”

“Leapfrogging technologies and leapfrogging enlightenment are empowering our farmers and equipping our soldiers.”

Iterating the importance of technology, he said that it is enabling and educating traditionally deprived citizens. He added that it is rousing the entrepreneurial energies and propelling the start-up culture in the country.

“India’s pluralism is its greatest strength and its greatest example to the world”

Commenting on the secular fabric of the country, President Kovind said, “The “Indian model” rests on a tripod of diversity, democracy and development. We cannot choose one above the other; we must have all three and we will have all three.”

“We have to recalibrate our yardstick-from quantity to quality; from a literate society to a knowledge society.”

Talking about India’s development and the journey that the Republic has traced in the past 70 years, President Kovind spoke about gender equality and providing equal opportunities to every girl child and woman- in the field of sports, classrooms, creative arts and armed forces and called it the ‘route to India’s future’. He even touched upon the passage of the recent 10 per reservation for the poor in the general category and called it another step to an India of our dreams.

“Human experience is built on partnerships

Espousing the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World as a Family), President Kovind said that partnerships of different kinds are the thread knitting together the family, nation and world. He added that partnerships can be enhanced by open communication, honest conversation and unstinted compassion and the need to create such avenues for the society’s welfare.

“Our society has shown great regard for those who devote themselves to people’s welfare”

Before concluding his speech, President Kovind said that well-intentioned contributions of individuals, of institutions, whether public or private or for that matter of the govt, must be acknowledged and appreciated. He said, “Our Republic’s vision is of reaching democratic goals by democratic means, pluralistic goals by pluralistic means, enlightened goals by enlightened means, compassionate goals by compassionate means – and constitutional goals by constitutional means.”