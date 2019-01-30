Ten-month-old female leopard found dead on Gurgaon-Faridabad road

A 10-month-old female leopard was found dead on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road on Saturday night and officials from the forest department suspected she was run over by a heavy vehicle.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday, approximately 1 kilometre away from the Pali police post on the Faridabad side.

“The death of a female sub-adult leopard was reported in a roadside accident on Saturday night. Traffic police removed the body from the spot and wildlife officials were informed. The body was collected and postmortem was done on the morning of January 27,” said Vinod Kumar, additional principal chief conservator of forests.

The medical team that conducted the postmortem, officials said, reported “severe internal injuries” and “ruptured organs”, leading to the suspicion that the animal was run over by a heavy vehicle.

“We cremated the remains on Sunday itself. In such a case, a cremation is preferred since this eliminates any chance of the body being exhumed or organs being taken by locals,” said Kumar.

This, however, is not the first incident of a leopard being run over on busy roads in Gurgaon. In May 2015, an eight-month-old female leopard had been found dead along the same stretch with officials claiming the animal appeared to have died after a head on collision with a passing vehicle.

In another incident, in November 2014, a 12-year-old male leopard’s body was found near Manesar, with officials saying he appeared to have died after being hit by a vehicle.