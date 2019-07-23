Ten killed as van hits truck in Hapur

Ten people, including eight children, died after a pick up van rammed into a mini truck late on Sunday night in Hapur, police said.

The victims were returning to Salepur Kotla village in Dhaulana after attending a wedding in Hapur when the accident occurred. At least 18 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to various government hospitals, they said.

“All the occupants of the pick up truck had come to attend a wedding. There were 10 casualties, while several people have been injured… There were almost 30 people in the pick-up. The driver of the truck has fled,” said Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, SSP Hapur. He said the accident took place at around midnight.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the collision was such that children in the van were flung on to the road. An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) of the IPC has been filed against the absconding driver.

“The entire car broke because of the impact. A lot of people died,” said Muhammad Zaid, one of the passengers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath expressed grief over the incident.