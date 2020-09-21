Ten Chhattisgarh districts to go under lockdown from today

In view of the sharp rise in cases, Collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Raigarh, and 6 other districts decided to impose a complete lockdown. (File)

With a jump of over 20,000 Covid-19 cases over the past week in the state, several districts including Raipur have announced a week-long lockdown from Monday. The state capital has also been declared a containment zone till September 28.

The number of cases in the state rose from around 63,000 on Sept 13 to over 86,000 on Sept 20.

In view of the sharp rise in cases, Collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Raigarh, and 6 other districts decided to impose a complete lockdown. Few districts like Janjgir-Champa have declared partial lockdowns. According to an order passed for Raipur, vehicles of those found violating the lockdown will be confiscated. Only pharmacies will be allowed to stay open. Stores selling milk can operate for two hours.

