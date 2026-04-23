Temple, township, skills: What Bihar’s first cabinet meeting under Samrat Choudhary proritised

Scooters for 1,500 women, a temple corridor project, 11 greenfield townships and a major skill upgrade push are among a wide array of policy, infrastructure and administrative decisions cleared by the Bihar Cabinet in its first meeting since Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took over.

The meeting — the first in a decade without Nitish Kumar at the helm — focused on reforms in registration, tourism, skill training, urban planning, policing, disaster response and land allocation. Key decisions include a Rs 305 crore grant to IIT Patna, a Rs 3,615 crore skill upgrade plan, police modernisation, a forensic and infrastructure push, and disaster relief reform.

Among the most significant measures are in the Home Department, held by the Chief Minister. The Cabinet approved procurement of over 4,000 two-wheelers for police personnel, including 1,500 scooters for women personnel or “police didi”. It also cleared Rs 172.80 crore for a permanent B+2, G+7 structure for the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and the state police data centre in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar, and sanctioned acquisition of around 50 acres in Punpun for an off-campus centre of the National Forensic Sciences University and a Central Forensic Science Laboratory at an estimated Rs 287.16 crore.