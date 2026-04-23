Temple, township, skills: What Bihar’s first cabinet meeting under Samrat Choudhary proritised
From a Rs 3,615-crore ITI upgrade plan and Rs 680-crore temple corridor to 11 greenfield townships, police modernisation and disaster relief reform, the first cabinet meeting under Samrat Choudhary lays out a broad governance roadmap
Scooters for 1,500 women, a temple corridor project, 11 greenfield townships and a major skill upgrade push are among a wide array of policy, infrastructure and administrative decisions cleared by the Bihar Cabinet in its first meeting since Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took over.
The meeting — the first in a decade without Nitish Kumar at the helm — focused on reforms in registration, tourism, skill training, urban planning, policing, disaster response and land allocation. Key decisions include a Rs 305 crore grant to IIT Patna, a Rs 3,615 crore skill upgrade plan, police modernisation, a forensic and infrastructure push, and disaster relief reform.
Among the most significant measures are in the Home Department, held by the Chief Minister. The Cabinet approved procurement of over 4,000 two-wheelers for police personnel, including 1,500 scooters for women personnel or “police didi”. It also cleared Rs 172.80 crore for a permanent B+2, G+7 structure for the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and the state police data centre in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar, and sanctioned acquisition of around 50 acres in Punpun for an off-campus centre of the National Forensic Sciences University and a Central Forensic Science Laboratory at an estimated Rs 287.16 crore.
The tourism department was cleared to transfer 15 acres and one decimal of land in Tarapur, Munger, from the Agriculture Department for cultural, religious and tourism infrastructure. It also secured administrative sanction of Rs 680 crore for comprehensive development of the Baba Hariharnath temple complex in Sonepur, Saran, modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
Under the prohibition, excise and registration department, the Cabinet approved the “Bihar Registration Rules, 2026” along with special facilitation measures for senior citizens aged 80 and above.
In a major skills push, the Cabinet cleared implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme. Seventy-five government ITIs will be upgraded into advanced skill training institutes at a total cost of Rs 3,615 crore, with the state’s share at Rs 1,192.95 crore.
To promote planned urbanisation, the Urban Development and Housing Department got approval for 11 greenfield satellite townships. The Cabinet also cleared identification and naming of core and special areas, while imposing restrictions on land transactions, transfers, development activities and construction within these zones.
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The information technology department sanctioned Rs 305 crore to IIT Patna for a research park and Rs 39.01 crore for Phase-II of its incubation centre.
Other decisions include setting up new state-run seed multiplication farms, reclassifying mass road accidents as a “special local nature disaster” to enable ex gratia assistance to victims’ families, and approving Rs 72.76 crore for the Sahyog Helpline.
Under the revenue and land reforms department, multiple land transfers were cleared, including 1.35 acres in Darbhanga to the Airports Authority of India for a civil enclave, about 7 acres in Patna for Chanakya National Law University, and 20 acres in Barauni, Begusarai, for a National Institute of Fashion Technology campus. The Cabinet also approved provision of compensatory non-forest land for highway projects in line with existing conditions.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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