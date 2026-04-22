Temple row erupts in Kerala after bhajan group Nandagovindam Bhajans sings Christian hymn, sparks debate on faith and harmony

On April 14, just before performing a Christian hymn at the Sri Mahavishnu temple in Kottayam’s Vembinkulangara, Naveen Mohan, lead singer of the bhajan group Nandagovindam Bhajans, is heard speaking of social harmony. In a video of the event, before singing ‘Ee paradevanaho’, Mohan is purportedly heard saying: “They (local church) have made so many arrangements for us. Can’t we sing a song for them in return?”

The act has snowballed into a political row, with right-wing groups slamming the performance of a Christian hymn at a temple.

Questioning the move, Kerala Hindu Aikya Vedi state president R V Babu said the temple is a religious institution, not a secular one.

“Only programmes that go in tune with the temple atmosphere and the brief should be held there. Prayers of other religions cannot be held in a temple on the ground that the festival is held with the cooperation of other communities. Temples need not be places for fostering secularism and making communal harmony. Devotees come to the temple for adoration. Devotion and spiritual programmes should get space there,” he said.

On her Facebook page, right-wing leader K P Sasikala likened it to “cutting the branch you’re sitting on”. “No matter how strong the branch you are sitting on is, if you cut it yourself, it will definitely break. Chicken masala is good, but don’t mix it in payasam (dessert). This is advice from a housewife.”

Amid growing criticism, the temple backed the group, saying Hindus and Christians live in harmony in the village.

“The bhajans programme was not held within the temple compound. As there was no space within, premises were prepared outside the compound for the event. All sections of people in the region had supported it. Naveen grew up here, studied at a Christian school here. Teachers from all communities had taught him. Hence, Christians had also come to hear the programme. Christians and Hindus alike had cooperated to attend the programme. When Hindus light up the lamp (desavilakku), Christians also do the same. When the temple procession (thalapoli) is held, Christians also light up the lamps,” the temple said in a statement.

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It added: “That is the tradition of this locality. We did not find anything wrong in singing such a song. We don’t think it was a big mistake. People in the village live in harmony and we want to say that that harmony should not be shattered by creating this controversy.”

For its part, Nandagovindam Bhajans said the act was not “intended to hurt anyone’s faith or sentiments.”

“The programme was part of a temple renovation, which had got support from various people in different ways. With the consent of the organisers and the audience, we had sung a song as a gesture of thanks giving to all those who had supported this venture. If that had made anyone uneasy, we wholeheartedly acknowledge that sentiment. Nandagovindam always stands for devotion, unity and the soul in which people come together through music. That approach remains unchanged. We believe that music is a force which can express gratitude, honour and relation,” the statement said.