Rajasthan priest, who was burnt alive, cremated after govt agrees to meet family’s demands

According to the police, the main accused, Kailash Meena, who wanted to encroach upon the Vaishnav's land was arrested on Friday and the team is on the lookout for four more accused.

The Rajasthan temple priest Babu Lal Vaishnav, who died after being set afire on Thursday in Karauli district, was cremated on Saturday by the family following assurance from the state government that it would fulfill all their demands, reported PTI.

The state government has assured a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a contractual job for a dependent and a house under Indira Awas Yojna, as demanded by the family, which had refused to conduct his last rites.

“Funeral was done after the family members agreed to the assurance of compensation, job, house and transfer of patwari and SHO,” PTI quoted Karauli SP Mridul Kachawa as saying.

The cremation was preceded by a protest by the family members and nearby residents at the Bukna village, demanding justice for the victim. It turned into a political drama after leaders of BJP joined the protest and stepped up their attack on the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena who sat on a dharna demanding justice for the family said, “people holding responsible positions should stand with the victim’s family members so that such incidents do not recur. I have sat on dharna with his family members and local public representatives to demand justice. The Ashok Gehlot government should wake up from slumber and provide justice.

According to the police, the main accused, Kailash Meena, who wanted to encroach upon the Vaishnav’s land was arrested on Friday and the team is on the lookout for four more accused. Chief Minister Gehlot has said that the state government has taken cognizance and the culprits will not be spared.

