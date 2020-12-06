Temple construction hits loose sand hurdle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the temple on August 5.

The actual construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has further delayed after experts have found loose sand a few feet deep into the earth. The finding has not surprised experts from IIT-Madras, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and Larsen & Toubro as the site stands in close proximity to the banks of the Saryu river.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust formed to oversee the project, had earlier decided to begin the actual construction by October 15.

“It is true that the experts have found sand below the ground. But this has not come as a surprise. Finding sand is very much expected as the city stands on the shores of a river. The experts are working to find a solution to ensure that the base of the temple is no less strong than planned,” said trust member Anil Mishra.

He said the head of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, is expected to visit the site on Monday and may take a decision thereafter.

The engineering department of IIT-Madras has so far collected soil samples for tests by digging a few ditches.

In October first week, the Trust got carved stones shifted from the Karsevakpuram workshop to the temple premises and decided to begin construction by October 15. On delay in construction, Trust office bearers had earlier said that they did not want to rush into things as they planned to build a temple grand enough so that people recognise it as the centre of Hindu faith and strong enough to survive for more than 1,000 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the temple on August 5 after a Supreme Court bench in a unanimous verdict last year transferred the land to a trust for construction of a Ram temple.

