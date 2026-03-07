Temperatures shooting up to 10 degrees above normal, heatwave alert issued for Himachal, Rajasthan and Gujarat

This unprecedented warm start to the summer over the hills of north India is linked to the prevailing clear sky conditions and lack of strong western disturbances, which could bring in precipitation during March.

After a dry and brief winter, western Himayalan regions are already sweltering under heatwave conditions this March with day temperatures shooting up to 10 degrees Celsius above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued a heatwave alert for Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Gujarat (Kutch-Saurashtra) for March 7-10.

Due to the rising heat, Kullu, Mandi and Solan districts of Himachal Pradesh remain under ‘yellow’ alert till Saturday.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature recorded over the plains is over 40 degrees Celsius, along the coasts over 37 degrees Celsius, and over the hills more than 30 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperatures over these regions will remain significantly high and stay 8 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year,” an IMD official from New Delhi said.