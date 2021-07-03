Temper justice with mercy, not substitute, says Justice Ashok Bhushan

Justice Bhushan said that he had tried his best as a judge to render justice.

Justice should be tempered with mercy but justice cannot be substituted for mercy, said Supreme Court judge Ashok Bhushan at his virtual farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. He retires on July 4.

“Grant of appropriate remedy is not the discretion of the judge but his obligation. Justice must be tempered with mercy but justice cannot be substituted for mercy,” Justice Bhushan said.

Justice Bhushan said that he had tried his best as a judge to render justice. “In the court of my moral conscience, I can say with conviction and pride that I have been true to my oath to discharge my duties without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and that I have upheld the Constitution and the laws,” he said.

Justice Bhushan could not spend his last working day in court since his mother passed away this week. He joined the virtual farewell from Prayagraj.

Justice Bhushan was part of several key verdicts including the 2019 Ayodhya ruling. Last year, a bench led by Justice Bhushan took suo motu cognisance of the migrant crisis triggered by the lockdown. In the last week of his tenure, Justice Bhushan passed crucial orders directing states to implement the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme and ensure supply of dry ration to migrant workers. In another order, a Justice Bhushan-led bench directed the NDMA to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia to the kin of those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.