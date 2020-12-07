Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP

Telugu actor-turned politician Vijayashanti. (File photo)

The formal induction of Telugu actor-turned politician Vijayashanti into BJP is scheduled to take place Tuesday, party leader G Vivek Venkatswamy told ANI. The announcement came hours after Vijayashanti had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Today under the leadership of G Kishan Reddy, Vijayashanti met Home Minister Amit Shah. She will formally be inducted into BJP in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda. Vijayashanti worked a lot in Telangana but the state Chief Minister KC Rao sidelined everyone,” Venkatswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

“BJP will definitely win in Telangana Assembly next time. Vijayashanti will be at the forefront for the development of the party in the state,” he added.

Vijayashanti joined politics with BJP but later switched to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and then made an entry into Congress in 2014 before the creation of the state of Telangana.

