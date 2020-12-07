scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 07, 2020
Top news

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP

Vijayashanti joined politics with BJP but later switched to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and then made an entry into Congress in 2014 before the creation of the state of Telangana.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2020 5:35:39 pm
Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti joins BJPTelugu actor-turned politician Vijayashanti. (File photo)

The formal induction of Telugu actor-turned politician Vijayashanti into BJP is scheduled to take place Tuesday, party leader G Vivek Venkatswamy told ANI. The announcement came hours after Vijayashanti had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Today under the leadership of G Kishan Reddy, Vijayashanti met Home Minister Amit Shah. She will formally be inducted into BJP in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda. Vijayashanti worked a lot in Telangana but the state Chief Minister KC Rao sidelined everyone,” Venkatswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

“BJP will definitely win in Telangana Assembly next time. Vijayashanti will be at the forefront for the development of the party in the state,” he added.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Vijayashanti joined politics with BJP but later switched to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and then made an entry into Congress in 2014 before the creation of the state of Telangana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement