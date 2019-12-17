Telling Numbers: Recent incidence of breast and cervical cancer in India

The estimated incidence of breast cancer in India rose 6% from 1.42 lakh in 2016 to 1.51 lakh in 2017. (Representational Image) The estimated incidence of breast cancer in India rose 6% from 1.42 lakh in 2016 to 1.51 lakh in 2017. (Representational Image)

The estimated incidence of breast cancer in India rose 6% from 1.42 lakh in 2016 to 1.51 lakh in 2017, and another 6% to 1.6 lakh in 2018, the government informed Lok Sabha last week.

Over the same three years, the estimated number of cases of cervical cancer increased from 99,000 to 1 lakh to 1.01 lakh, the government said, quoting data from the National Cancer Registry Program of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Note: Figures are for the top 10 states in 2018 only, with corresponding figures for 2017 and 2016. However, totals of all three years are for all states and Union Territories. Projected cases were computed using projected incidence rates and the population (person-years).

Source: Government response to Lok Sabha question on December 13, quoting data from the National Cancer Registry Program of ICMR.

