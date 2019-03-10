Tell CRPF jawans’ families who released Masood Azhar from India: Rahul to PM Modi

Attacking the BJP government over the killing of 40 CRPF jawans in the Pulwama attack, which was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the families of slain jawans as to who released the terror outfit’s chief Masood Azhar from Indian custody in 1999.

Gandhi in his tweet said that it was the present National Security Adviser who had escorted “murderer” Azhar to Kandahar to hand him over to Pakistan.

Gandhi’s comments came a day after he attacked the BJP government of 1999 for releasing Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. The Congress chief had asserted yesterday at his rally in Karnataka that the grand old party does not “bow in front of terror”.

Tweeting out pictures of Ajit Doval, who Gandhi terms as a ‘deal maker’, tweeted, “PM Modi please tell the families of our 40 CRPF Shaheeds, who released their murderer, Masood Azhar? Also tell them that your current NSA was the deal maker, who went to Kandahar to hand the murderer back to Pakistan.”

Masood Azhar, along with other terrorists, who were held captive by the Indian government, were released in December 1999 by the Vajpayee government in lieu of the release of over 150 hostages of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked to Kandahar.