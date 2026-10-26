A Telangana worker in Ukraine, a Russian missile strike, and a family’s bid to bring body home

For nearly two months, V Bhargavi ran from pillar to post, pleading with Telangana government officials to help bring home her husband, Avilala Sudarshan Goud, who was killed in a Russian drone missile strike in Ukraine on September 1.

This week, her efforts paid off, with the Telangana government stepping in to facilitate the repatriation of the 42-year-old’s mortal remains.

Officials said the coffin was being transported by road from Ukraine to Poland and would be flown to Hyderabad in the next couple of days. Goud’s body is expected to reach his native village of Hasanabad in Jagtial Urban mandal on October 31, said Mandha Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the Telangana government’s NRI Advisory Committee.

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Family pressures had driven Sudarshan, who had worked in the construction sector in Jagtial district all his life, to seek work in Ukraine, his cousin A Naveen told The Indian Express.

“He was finding it difficult to pay for the education of his two daughters. The elder daughter is in the first year of her degree course, while the younger one is in the second year of Intermediate. He was also bearing the medical expenses of his mother, who suffers from a serious stomach ailment. His income was not enough to meet these expenses. So, when he was offered a job in Ukraine that promised to pay him almost three times what he was earning here, he accepted it. He left on May 1,” Naveen said. He added: “He had never gone outside Jagtial before”.

Sudarshan was working for a construction company in Kyiv. On September 1, he and 12 co-workers ran out of the building where they were staying as drones dropped missiles. All 13 were killed in a missile strike.

“Initially, we had no idea how his body would be brought back or who would arrange it. The company officials informed us about the missile strike but made no arrangements. The Indian Embassy told us that repatriating the body would cost Rs 6 lakh,” Naveen said.

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Desperate for help, Bhargavi made several trips to Hyderabad before approaching the ‘CM Pravasi Prajavani’ on October 11. K Vidyasagar, state nodal officer of CM Prajavani, and Vemula Srinivasulu, officer on special duty to the Chief Minister, contacted the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and initiated efforts to bring the body home.

An official said the repatriation process had reportedly been delayed by an ongoing investigation into the missile strike, in connection with which a criminal case has been registered.

“The Telangana government intervened and requested the Embassy of India in Ukraine to take the necessary steps to facilitate the repatriation. On October 24, Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department (GAD–Political), sent an urgent communication to Anjani Kumar, India’s Ambassador to Ukraine, seeking assistance. The matter was subsequently resolved,” the official said.

With air travel restricted in Ukrainian airspace, the coffin will be transported by road to Poland before being flown by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from Warsaw to Amsterdam and then to Hyderabad. The air journey is scheduled to begin on October 29, with the mortal remains expected to arrive at Hyderabad airport in the early hours of October 31. Arrangements will then be made to transport the body to Goud’s native village for the final rites.