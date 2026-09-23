‘Woman made to walk on nails’: Viral videos prompt notice from human rights body

Though the incident took place in July, the video surfaced on Sunday. (Image source: TGHRC)

An elderly woman made to stand on a bed of nails, being thrashed at the same time, and another woman being dragged by hair by a home guard: Videos of two recent incidents of alleged torture on women going viral have prompted the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) to issue notices to the authorities.

The first incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana where a woman was allegedly subjected to extreme torture on suspicion that she was “possessed by evil spirit”.

Though the incident took place in July, the video surfaced on Sunday. “…nails were placed/ driven under her hands and feet and she was made to stand on them and was repeatedly beaten until she became extremely weak and lost consciousness,” TGHRC chairperson Dr Justice Shameem Akther noted as she took cognizance of the incident on Tuesday.