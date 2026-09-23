‘Woman made to walk on nails’: Viral videos prompt notice from human rights body

In another video, also from Telangana, a woman is seen being kicked and dragged by a home guard. The state Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the authorities in this case too.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadSep 23, 2026 05:20 AM IST
'Woman made to walk on nails': Viral videos prompt notice from human rights bodyThough the incident took place in July, the video surfaced on Sunday. (Image source: TGHRC)
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An elderly woman made to stand on a bed of nails, being thrashed at the same time, and another woman being dragged by hair by a home guard: Videos of two recent incidents of alleged torture on women going viral have prompted the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) to issue notices to the authorities.

The first incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana where a woman was allegedly subjected to extreme torture on suspicion that she was “possessed by evil spirit”.

Though the incident took place in July, the video surfaced on Sunday. “…nails were placed/ driven under her hands and feet and she was made to stand on them and was repeatedly beaten until she became extremely weak and lost consciousness,” TGHRC chairperson Dr Justice Shameem Akther noted as she took cognizance of the incident on Tuesday.

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TGHRC said the incident took place at Jinkalagudem village. “She (the woman in the video) was allegedly subjected to severe physical torture on the suspicion that she was possessed by an evil spirit… It was reported that she was taken to an isolated agricultural field, made to climb a tree and allegedly beaten with whips,’’ the report noted.

‘Raises concerns regarding right to life, dignity’

Taking note of the allegations, the Commission observed that, if found true, the incident raises serious concerns regarding the right to life, dignity and protection of the victim from cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment.

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The Commission has called for a detailed report from the District Collector, Bhadradri Kothagudem, on the incident, the present condition and medical treatment of the victim, action taken against the persons allegedly involved, and the preventive measures taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

In a separate case, the commission took cognizance of an online complaint filed by an activist, alleging that a policeman assaulted a woman and dragged her by her hair near Hafeezpet Railway Station in Secunderabad on September 18.

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Cyberabad Police arrested K Anand, a Telangana State Police Home Guard, who was on deputation at the railway station. He assaulted the woman, a ragpicker, after she allegedly abused him. In the video that went viral, he is purportedly seen kicking and dragging her by hair. Anand was immediately dismissed from service and has been arrested since.

The Commission has directed the authorities to seek a detailed report from the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, on the allegations, and the action taken in the matter.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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