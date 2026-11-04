Telangana woman beheaded over property dispute, four in-laws are accused

A 28-year-old woman was beheaded in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district, allegedly by her in-laws, over a property dispute on Monday, police have said. K Sunitha is survived by two daughters, aged five and two, and her husband, who is mentally ill, police said. According to the police, a family dispute over a 1.5-acre plot led to the grisly murder.

Sunitha married K Balaram around a decade ago. The couple quarrelled frequently. About a year ago, Balaram’s elder brothers, Manya Naik and Pandu Naik, reportedly took him to Hyderabad for treatment for his mental illness. According to a settlement facilitated by village elders, around 1.5 acres of agricultural land belonging to Balaram was reportedly registered in Sunitha’s name to secure the future of her and her children. Sunitha and her daughters then moved in with her parents.