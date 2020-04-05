Telangana: WhatsApp groups help communication between police and doctors fighting COVID-19

A few days ago, a doctor at Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital was allegedly attacked by two COVID-19 patients inside the isolation ward (Representational/File) A few days ago, a doctor at Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital was allegedly attacked by two COVID-19 patients inside the isolation ward (Representational/File)

Acknowledging an emerging threat to medical and healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19, the Telangana police department has initiated a seamless communication mechanism between health professionals and the police to ensure real-time response.

All police stations across the state have formed WhatsApp groups with doctors and staff from primary health centers, Basti Dawakhana, area hospitals, and ASHA workers.

A few days ago, a doctor at Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital was allegedly attacked by two COVID-19 patients inside the isolation ward after learning about the death of their relative, another COVID-19 patient. Similar incidents of aggression against medical professionals have been on the rise across the state.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) members have sought enhanced security for themselves at hospitals to fearlessly carry-out their duties.

In the wake of the Gandhi hospital incident, where police personnel were caught off-guard in their response, as the accused, too, were COVID-19 patients, they have been now provided with PPE kits.

Proud police men deployed at Gandhi hospital for safety of Doctors pic.twitter.com/H59iUJ1LAX — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 3, 2020

On Sunday, DGP M Mahendar Reddy directed police personnel to ensure the safety and security of doctors and other Health Care Professionals involved in dealing with COVID-19 cases on a 24 X 7 basis.

“To improve Safety and Security of all Doctors and Para-Medic Staff dealing with COVID-19 cases in various Government Hospitals across the State, all District Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police have been directed to form Whatsapp groups between Local jurisdictional Police Officers and Doctors and other Health Care professionals,” said a press note from the DGP’s office.

The jurisdictional police officers have been directed to be in constant touch with doctors and other Health Care Professionals dealing with COVID-19 cases. The policemen have been also directed to take stern action against anyone involved in attacking medical professionals.

