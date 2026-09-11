Telangana weapons heist cracked, it was an inside job, say cops

Telangana police have cracked the Secunderabad Cantonment arms heist case and traced the weapons to a location in Hyderabad, The Indian Express has learnt. Officers have also confirmed that it was an inside job. Details on the probe’s findings are awaited.

Twelve weapons, including four AK-203 assault rifles, seven pistols and an INSAS rifle, were found stolen from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment near Hyderabad on the morning of August 31. More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and a pair of passive night-vision binoculars were also found missing.

A senior Army officer lodged a police complaint with the Bollaram police station in Malkajgiri commissionerate, saying the theft was detected when the ammunition storage was found open and the locks broken.