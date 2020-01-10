Telangana urban local body polls: Karimnagar Corporation goes to polls on January 24 between 7 am and 5 pm. (File Photo) Telangana urban local body polls: Karimnagar Corporation goes to polls on January 24 between 7 am and 5 pm. (File Photo)

The Telangana State Election Commission has issued a fresh notification for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar on January 24, between 7 am and 5 pm. The notification was issued after a division bench of the Telangana High Court set aside the order of a single-judge bench who had stayed elections to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The election notification for the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar had been put on hold by the HC after its observed certain discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

According to the notifications, nominations should be filed on Friday between 10.30 am and 5.00 pm, and the last date of filing of nominations is January 12. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 13 and appeal against rejection of nomination will be on January 14. The last date for withdrawal of candidate will be January 16 and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day after 3 pm. A repoll, if necessary, will be held on January 25.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will go to polls on January 22. A total of 5,689 nominations were filed by candidates on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is the last day for filing of nominations for elections to ULBs.

