Saturday, January 25, 2020
Telangana municipal polls LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes begins

Telangana municipal polls LIVE UPDATES: The election to the municipalities and nine municipal corporations was held on January 22, while voting for 58 wards of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was held on January 24.

Written by Rahul V Pisharody | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2020 8:18:13 am
Telangana polls, Telangana municipal corporations elections, Telangana municipalities elections, Telangana elections, Telangana elections results, India news, Indian Express For the first time in the country, the facial recogntion technology was used on a pilot basis to verify and authenticate voter’s identity at 10 select polling stations in Kompally municipality. (Representational Image)

Counting of votes for elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in Telangana began at 8 am Saturday. As many as 11,179 candidates are in the fray for 2,687 wards in the 120 municipalities, while 2,118 candidates stood for 382 wards in 10 municipal corporations.

The election to the municipalities and nine municipal corporations was held on January 22, with a voter turnout of 70.26 per cent. Meanwhile, the voting for 58 wards of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was held on January 24 and a voter turnout of 62.18 per cent was recorded.

In the run up to the polls, 80 councillors and three corporators were elected unopposed. Of these, 77 councillors and three corporators belong to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party.

Telangana municipal polls LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes for 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in Telangana is underway. Follow our blog for the latest news and updates.

    08:18 (IST)25 Jan 2020
    Sec 144 imposed near counting stations

    Votes polled on postal ballots are being counted initially. Section 144 imposed near counting stations. Approximately 10,000 people have been roped in by the state election commission as counting staff.

    08:12 (IST)25 Jan 2020
    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes for elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in Telangana began at 8 am.

    After the polling ended on January 22, TRS leader and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the TRS party would win over 90 percent of the seats as voters have turned up for the election in large numbers.

    Meanwhile, state BJP president K Laxman accused the ruling TRS party of misusing power blatantly to influence the voters.

    For the first time in the country, the facial recognition technology was used on a pilot basis to verify and authenticate a voter's identity at 10 select polling stations in the Kompally municipality.

    According to officials, as many as 7,007 voters in these polling stations were subjected to facial recognition.

    TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao, who was participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, returned home Friday night, a day before the results.

    He tweeted: "Landed back in good old Hyderabad. Looking forward to tomorrow’s Municipal election results. Reports indicate that @trspartyonline will do well but keeping my fingers crossed".

