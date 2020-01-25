Telangana municipal polls LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes begins

For the first time in the country, the facial recogntion technology was used on a pilot basis to verify and authenticate voter’s identity at 10 select polling stations in Kompally municipality. (Representational Image) For the first time in the country, the facial recogntion technology was used on a pilot basis to verify and authenticate voter’s identity at 10 select polling stations in Kompally municipality. (Representational Image)

Counting of votes for elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in Telangana began at 8 am Saturday. As many as 11,179 candidates are in the fray for 2,687 wards in the 120 municipalities, while 2,118 candidates stood for 382 wards in 10 municipal corporations.

The election to the municipalities and nine municipal corporations was held on January 22, with a voter turnout of 70.26 per cent. Meanwhile, the voting for 58 wards of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was held on January 24 and a voter turnout of 62.18 per cent was recorded.

In the run up to the polls, 80 councillors and three corporators were elected unopposed. Of these, 77 councillors and three corporators belong to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party.