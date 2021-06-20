scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news

Telangana unlocks: Schools, colleges set to reopen July 1

On June 1, the state had imposed a partial lockdown — from 5 pm until 6 am daily — until June 19 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Before that, the partial lockdown was from 10 am to 6 am.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
June 20, 2021 4:52:36 am
A crowded street during relaxation hours of COVID-19 lockdown, near Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI)

The Telangana government has decided to completely lift the lockdown starting Sunday, with all educational institutions in the state set to open from July 1.

On June 1, the state had imposed a partial lockdown — from 5 pm until 6 am daily — until June 19 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Before that, the partial lockdown was from 10 am to 6 am.

The decision to lift the lockdown completely was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Saturday. The Cabinet has examined reports submitted by the Medical and Health department officials, stating that the number of coronavirus-positive cases have come down drastically, and that the situation is now under control in the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Cabinet has instructed officials in all departments to lift all restrictions imposed during the lockdown, the government said in a statement.

It has also instructed the Education Department to reopen all categories of educational institutions in the state from July 1 with full preparedness, and students are allowed to attend classes physically.

The Cabinet sought support and cooperation of the people on the decision, the statement said. The Cabinet also made it clear that lifting of the lockdown should not lead to negligent behaviour, and that people should continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance and use sanitisers and other self-regulatory methods to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and follow the government’s guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 19: Latest News

Advertisement