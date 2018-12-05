Telangana: ‘TRS govt did little for tenant farmers in state’

Several farmers’ organisations held a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday and resolved to ask tenant farmers to vote against political parties that exclude them from government schemes and benefits.

There are more than 20 lakh tenant farmers in Telangana who are excluded from schemes such as Rythu Bandhu (friends of farmers) and free life insurance.

According to a joint statement from these associations, tenant farmers in the state must be recognised by providing them relevant identity cards and other provisions, and they must be included in schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, crop insurance, bank loans and government schemes similar to land-owners and regular farmers.

The joint statement was issued by the Telangana Rythu Joint Action Committee (JAC), Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Telangana Rythu Sangham, Telangana Raitanga Samiti, and Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

It stated, “The TRS has failed to implement many of its 2014 promises. Promises such as giving 3-acre land to Dalit families, loan waiver, crop insurance, minimum support price have not been implemented. It is hard to trust promises being made in this election on similar lines. We demand that all political parties in the race must try to work to implement promises made to support farmers, Adivasis and tribal villagers.”

According to the statement, the associations conducted campaigns, movements, filed relevant cases in courts, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was “against these demands meant for tenant farmers and made very insensitive and negative comments regarding tenant farmers”. It added, “Even in his speech in Assembly, he (CM) spoke very harshly about the demands to benefit tenant farmers.”

Kirankumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika said, “We condemn these actions of the TRS government. Even in the context of elections, neither the TRS nor the CM has spoken a word in support of tenant farmers, and their manifesto has nothing related to tenant farmers. Is this not an insult to almost 15 lakh tenant farmers in the state?”

“There is no word either on 3-acre land to Dalit families or the minimum 100 days of employment per year scheme,” Prasad Rao, vice-president of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said. Telangana Rythu JAC’s convenor Ravi Kanneganti said, “Considering these factors, the farmers’ organisations are giving a call to all tenant farmers to use their vote as a weapon to fight for their rights. They should vote only for those parties which promise to provide them recognition and rights.”