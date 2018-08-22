Telangana: Two tribals ‘confined’ in farmhouse by owner, beaten up

One of the victims managed to escape on Sunday and approached police, who rescued the woman from the farmhouse.(Representational Image) One of the victims managed to escape on Sunday and approached police, who rescued the woman from the farmhouse.(Representational Image)

Two tribals, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were allegedly confined for two days and “beaten up” in a farmhouse in Mahabubnagar district by their employer for not attending work, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Nakkalabanda village and their employer Khurshid “resorted to this act” after the duo did not report to work last week, they said.

The duo was employed for labour by Khurshid in his farmhouse around six months ago after he paid them Rs 30,000 each as advance, a senior police official told PTI over phone. After the two failed to turn up for work following illness, the farmhouse owner “forcibly” took them from the village and “confined” them in a room at his farmhouse on Friday night.

Following a complaint police registered a case under IPC Sections342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means)and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched a hunt to nab the farmhouse owner, the police official added.

