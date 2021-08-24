Telangana to reopen all educational institutions from September 1

All educational institutions across Telangana will be reopened on September 1 for students — kindergarten to postgraduate — to attend physical classes, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

According to a statement from the CMO, officials of the Panchayati Raj and Municipal Departments have been directed to clean and sanitize all educational institutions and hostels in villages and towns by August 30.

The decision was taken after officials from the medical and health department submitted reports stating that the spread of coronavirus in the state is under control. Stating that the education sector in the state has been hit due to the pandemic, the CM said that the closure of educational institutions has created chaos in educational allied sectors, including students and parents, as well as private school teachers. The meeting discussed steps being taken by the respective governments of various states across the country for the re-opening of educational institutions and the strategies being followed by them.

According to the CMO, the Health Department officials brought to the attention the psychological stress of online learning faced by school-going students and the adverse effect it would have on their future. “In this context, the Government has decided to re-open all educational institutions in the State from September 1, taking into account of the views expressed by all the officers in the review meeting, and all the prerequisites for students pursuing education in private and public educational institutions, from KG to PG,” it said.

Officials were instructed to duly follow all the precautions to keep the spread of coronavirus under control. All educational institutions have remained closed across the state since March 2020 in the wake of a Covid-19 pandemic. Though schools were reopened for a brief period in February 2021, they were closed in the wake of the second wave of a surge in virus infections.