Telangana techie among 2 Indians held in Pakistan

One of the two Indians arrested in Pakistan for allegedly travelling without valid documents is a software engineer from Telangana. One Prashant from Hyderabad and another man from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended in Pakistan’s Punjab province for allegedly crossing the border illegally and a case was registered against them.

Prashant’s father V Babu Rao said he had left home in April 2017 in search of his girlfriend. “He was in love with a woman who he had met while he was working in Bengaluru about four years ago. Later he got a job in Hyderabad. One day he did not return home from work. He simply disappeared. I lodged a missing complaint,” Rao said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said that the complaint was registered at Madhapur police station on April 11, 2017. “His father lodged a simple missing complaint. We did not know about this love angle. This man went missing without a trace. How he crossed over to Pakistan is a mystery,” Sajjanar said.

Rao said the family was trying to get in touch with the Centre to get Prashant released as soon as possible. “For more than two years, we had no clue where and how he was. On Monday I saw a short video on news channels and only then I came to know that he was in Pakistan. I do not know who the other person with him is,” he added.