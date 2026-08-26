3 students from Telangana killed in Florida road accident

Officials of the Telugu Association of North America are in touch with Florida authorities to complete the formalities and repatriate the bodies.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 03:30 PM IST
florida, car accident, telanganaAmong the three was N Rahul of Navipet in Nizamabad. While the driver and the one in the front seat died on the spot, Rahul was admitted to hospital where he died last night. (Express photo)
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Three students from Telangana died in a road accident in Florida on Tuesday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida. All the three were travelling in a car to their part-time work place.

Among the three was N Rahul of Navipet in Nizamabad. While the driver and the one in the front seat died on the spot, Rahul was admitted to hospital where he died last night.

Rahul’s father Haribabu said that he had completed his MS and had enrolled for PhD at the South Florida University. Rahul was also searching for a job.

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“We do not need anything but request the government to repatriate his body as early as possible so that we can perform the final rites. We are absolutely devastated after receiving the call today morning at 3 am. Nothing can bring him back now,” he said.

On Tuesday morning too he had called his mother, Haribabu said. “After a few minutes, he said his friends had arrived to pick him up and he disconnected. That was the last call,” he added.

Officials of the Telugu Association of North America are in touch with Florida authorities to complete the formalities and repatriate the bodies.

Haribabu said that the identities of the other two students is yet to be revealed. He added that his son used to call daily just before leaving for the job.

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This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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