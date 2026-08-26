3 students from Telangana killed in Florida road accident

Among the three was N Rahul of Navipet in Nizamabad. While the driver and the one in the front seat died on the spot, Rahul was admitted to hospital where he died last night. (Express photo)

Three students from Telangana died in a road accident in Florida on Tuesday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on the Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida. All the three were travelling in a car to their part-time work place.

Among the three was N Rahul of Navipet in Nizamabad. While the driver and the one in the front seat died on the spot, Rahul was admitted to hospital where he died last night.

Rahul’s father Haribabu said that he had completed his MS and had enrolled for PhD at the South Florida University. Rahul was also searching for a job.