Telangana student shot in US, family seeks MEA’s help to bring body home

Sharath Koppula, a student at University of Missouri, was was critically injured after a man opened fire at him. (Facebook) Sharath Koppula, a student at University of Missouri, was was critically injured after a man opened fire at him. (Facebook)

A 26-year-old student from Telangana was shot by an unidentified person at a restaurant in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri on Friday.

Sharath Koppula, a student at University of Missouri, was critically injured after a man opened fire at him. Informing his parents about the incident over the phone on Saturday, Koppula’s friends said he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the killer, as well as the motive behind the act, are still unknown.

Hailing from Warangal town, Koppula had completed his engineering and also worked at a software firm in Hyderabad. He had shifted to the US to pursue a Masters degree this year.

Koppula’s father Ram Mohan, who works at BSNL, has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana’s NRI Minister K.T. Rama Rao to bring the body home.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd