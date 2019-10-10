Telangana state transport strike enters fifth day, gets support from Opposition

Leaders of various political parties lent support to the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who have been on strike since Friday midnight after listing out 26 demands, including the merger of the corporation with the government.

The CPM took out a rally in the city Wednesday in support of the strike and called for ‘Save RTC campaign’. BJP Member of Legislative Council N Ramchander Rao criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s comments that TSRTC would be turned into a profit-making organisation.

“Government is not doing a business..it should not be profit-oriented by service-oriented,” he said. TDP leader R Chandrashekar said that KCR’s idea of privatising some routes was a bad idea while CPM leader T Veerabhadra criticised KCR for saying that 48,000 TSRTC employees were “self-dismissed” after they did not join duty by the 6 PM deadline of last Saturday set by the government.

A few representatives of the Telangana Government employees unions and associations also lent support to the TSRTC strike. Meanwhile, people returning to work from their native places after Dussehera holidays faced immense difficulties as the strike entered the fifth day. Apart from a few private buses hired by the government, and privately owned buses, no TSRTC buses plied.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the CM for refusing to merge TSRTC with the government on the pretext that the TSRTC employees started the strike ahead of Dussehera which is a cause for inconvenience to lakhs of people.

TPCC leader Narayana Reddy said that KCR should show some serious concern over the inconvenience being faced by nearly one crore commuters due to the ongoing strike and take measures to resolve the crisis instead of prolonging it by taking unilateral decisions.

Narayana Reddy alleged that KCR first aggravated the TSRTC crisis by not addressing the problems being faced by the employees and now he is trying to take advantage of the strike to initiate privatisation.

“KCR is eyeing the TSRTC properties worth more than Rs 65,000 crore across the state and wants their possession in the name of the corporation’s revival plan. The CM is neither concerned about the inconvenience being caused to nearly one crore commuters nor bothered about the fate of over 48,000 employees whom he declared as ‘self-dismissed’.

He is creating a situation wherein his family members and friends can easily take over TSRTC’s valuable properties under the curtains of strike,” he alleged.

“KCR was silent on RTC issues for more than five years. He did not respond when the TSRTC unions served strike notice as per the law. The drama of talks with employees’ unions was enacted just 3-4 days before the end of the deadline and after the employees went to strike over non-fulfilment of demands, the Chief Minister entered the scene and announced dismissal of more than 48,000 workers in a single stroke,” he said.

Narayana Reddy said KCR must realise that not a single person among the 48,000 employees whom he sacked was appointed under the TRS regime.

“The employees have been serving people of Telangana for the last several decades despite facing severe hardship. Their problems are genuine and need to be addressed on immediate basis,” he said adding that the employees were democratically fighting for their rights and they should not be highlighted as villains.