Telangana SIR: CM Revanth Reddy alleges BJP plot to delete Congress votes

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of resorting to vote theft in Opposition-ruled states under the garb of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While participating in a meeting of party workers in Kodangal, Reddy warned that the BJP was making attempts to win the next Assembly elections in Telangana by deleting the votes of Congress supporters. “The BJP won Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal elections by removing votes and is now adopting the same deceitful tactic in Telangana,” the CM remarked.

Reddy also claimed that the BJP was targeting scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and minority voters in the SIR. “We will not sit idly and are ready to counter the BJP’s move to delete the names of the Congress supporters. The party workers will not tolerate any such attempt,” the chief minister added.