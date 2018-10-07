Telangana set for a bitter campaign phase as Cong-TDP, BJP take on TRS

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has slammed TDP chief and his AP counterpart Chandrababu Naidu in rallies. PTI file Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has slammed TDP chief and his AP counterpart Chandrababu Naidu in rallies. PTI file

Campaigning in Telangana has become bitter and personal after the Congress and TDP’s Telangana unit formed an alliance, which also comprises the CPI, to take on the ruling TRS.

The TRS considers TDP an Andhra Pradesh-based party, and thus an enemy of Telangana.

In public meetings, TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has minced no words in taking on Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his party, the TDP. “If Naidu sets foot on green grass, it turns to ashes — he brings bad luck. Naidu says I have joined hands with (PM Narendra) Modi to harass him. I want to ask him, is he not involved in the cash-for-vote case? Didn’t his party’s broker get caught offering the bribe? The Congress-TDP alliance is dangerous to Telangana,’’ KCR, as Rao is popularly known as, said at a public meeting at Wanaparthy on Friday.

He has also asked Naidu to stay away from Telanagna.

The Congress, in turn, has launched a blistering attack on TRS for ostensibly failing to deliver after forming the first government of Telangana. The party singled out KCR and his family and accused them of corruption and incompetence.

Congress’s Telangana unit president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has started referring to KCR as a “batte-baaz” and “dhokebaaz (cheat)”. At a recent public meeting, Reddy said, “KCR has spent his whole life speaking lies and cheating people…not a single TRS pre-election promise has been fulfilled…. He shattered aspirations and hopes of people of Telangana, and that’s why I call him a dhokebaaz.”

The Congress is also calling KCR’s chief’s fast-unto-death in November 2009, demanding formation of the new state, as “fake”. Maintaining that he was quoting hospital reports, Reddy has said, “KCR’s fast at NIMs Hospital (in Hyderabad) was as fake as KCR himself. He was being administered supportive IV (intravenous) fluids with alimentation and multivitamins and other medicines through injection. There was no risk to KCR’s life…. (He) cheated people.”

On the campaign front, the Congress and TDP have made development of Telangana and welfare of people their main plank, including building 2 lakh houses every year for the weaker sections and promise to restore the old PDS system and supply nine commodities at ration shops at subsidised rates. The Congress may also announce loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to nearly 10 lakh jobless youth, the party has indicated.

The BJP has announced that it will consider waiving Rs 2 lakh loans taken by eligible beneficiaries. The TRS is promising to continue implementing the government’s welfare schemes.

While the TDP-Congress alliance looks good on paper, fissure points are expected to emerge. As a Congress leader said, “The seat-sharing issue is still being discussed. There are factions within the Congress and the TDP and they want their share of seats. It will be a big ask to keep all factions happy.”

TDP state president L Ramana, however, said, “There will be some problems but we have to unite to take on TRS. I am sure all differences will be sorted out.” Rebellion is seen as brewing in TRS, too. KCR has announced a list of 105 candidates, renominating almost all sitting MLAs. “This has not gone down well with ticket aspirants,” a party leader said. “At least 20 per cent candidates are facing anti-incumbency, including some ministers. There may be rebellion when the final list is out.”

The BJP, quietly carrying out door-to-door campaign in the districts, has decided against any alliance. “We are contesting all 119 seats. People of Telangana feel cheated by KCR and TRS…and we are confident of doing well in Telangana,’’ BJP’s state unit chief, K Laxman, said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App