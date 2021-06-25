Telangana: Scheduled Castes panel sends notice to DGP, Chief Secy over custodial death

The police say that the relatives “confessed” to carrying out the theft along with Mariyamma, with Rs 90,000 recovered from them.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sent a notice to the Telangana Chief Secretary and Director General of Police seeking information about the death of a Dalit woman in police custody.

A Mariyamma, a cook at a pastor’s house in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, had been taken into custody on June 18 along with two of her male relatives for alleged theft of Rs 2 lakh from her employer.

The police say that she “all of sudden fell down on the ground and went unconscious”. She was first taken to a local hospital and then shifted to a government hospital where she died.

The Scheduled Castes panel has also told the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district to submit their “action-taken” report within a week.

According to information available with NCSC, the woman died in the lockup of Addagudur police station due to alleged police torture, PTI reported.

The woman was allegedly beaten by the police in the presence of her daughter despite repeated requests, the commission said citing reports.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla, on whose orders the notice was sent, has cautioned the officers that if the action-taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the panel would exercise its powers of the civil courts conferred on it under article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

— With PTI inputs