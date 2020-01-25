KCR unstoppable as TRS heads for landslide win in Telangana municipal elections

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekar Rao arrives to address a press conference in Hyderabad. (AP) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekar Rao arrives to address a press conference in Hyderabad. (AP)

With early trends in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party’s favour, the pink party’s juggernaut appears unstoppable. At 12.30 pm, the TRS was leading in 101 of the 120 municipalities, whereas Congress was leading in six and BJP in one.

Celebrations erupted at the TRS party headquarters Telangana Bhavan with party supporters smearing each other with pink gulaal. Party working president KT Rama Rao, who returned from the World Economic Forum summit in Davos last night, reached the headquarters along with other leaders, MLAs and MPs.

In the 10 municipal corporations where counting is in progress, the TRS was leading in 5 — Badangpet, Meerpet and Peerzadiguda, Bandlaguda Jagir and Jawaharnagar municipal corporations. The counting of votes started at 8 am.

TRS has swept several municipalities, leaving no wards to the opposition. TRS won all 12 wards in Bheemgal, and 15 each in Dornakkal and Maripada. While addressing mediapersons, TRS minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy thanked the people for the clean sweep in Bheemgal municipality.

Meanwhile, TRS rebels-supported-Forward Bloc won 16 out of 20 wards in Kollapur municipality. The TRS could win only four wards here. In Aija municipality, Forward Block is leading in 10 wards and TRS is trailing with six wards.

In 2019, the TRS had won all the 32 Zilla Parishads. Also, of the 537 Zilla Parishad Territory Constituencies(ZPTC), the TRS won 448 seats, leaving Congress with only 75 seats and BJP with just 8 seats.

Similarly, in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), the TRS has won 3,556 seats, whereas, the Congress could win only 1,377 seats. BJP won only 211 seats. The TRS also won 431 of the 537 mandal parishad presidential posts.

