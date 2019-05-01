Toggle Menu
Telangana rape-murders: Day after arrest, accused confesses to another victim

Maddi Srinivas Reddy, a lift mechanic, was arrested on Monday after the partial remains of an 18-year-old college student was found from a well in Yadadri district.

The body of a 14-year-old had been found from the same well last week, and a post-mortem had concluded that they had been raped. Reddy confessed to the rape and murder of both the girls.

The main accused in the rape and murder of two teenage girls in Telangana’s Yadadri district confessed to another victim from 2015, leading to the state police launching a massive investigation regarding several such unsolved cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Reddy confessed to the rape and murder of a 12-year-old in April 2015, and even as the state police began searching for her remains, they were informed by their Andhra Pradesh counterparts that Reddy was wanted for the murder of a sex worker in Kurnool in March 2015.

The Andhra police said that though Reddy had been identified as the alleged murderer, they could not arrest him as he had already fled to Telangana. They also said that Reddy may be involved in other rape and murder cases in Karnataka.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said that Reddy had found the 18-year-old and 14-year-old on the main road near their village, waiting for a commute. In both cases, Reddy offered them a lift on his motorcycle, but then took them to a secluded area near the well, and then raped and murdered them, Bhagwat said.

According to the official, Reddy also confessed to the Kurnool murder. “There was a dispute between them over payment and Srinivas Reddy stabbed her to death in the room and fled from there,” Bhagwat said.

As the crimes committed by Reddy came to light, his family locked up their house and fled. Village residents torched his tenement and later demolished a portion of the house. “Srinivas Reddy should be killed by police in encounter, even if it is fake. Or police should release him to us so we can ensure justice,” a village committee member said.

