Telangana polls: Transgender candidate Chandramukhi missing, feared kidnapped

A transgender activist, who is contesting the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections on December 7, was reported missing on Tuesday morning. The police have filed a case based on a complaint that “she is feared to be kidnapped”, reported news agency PTI. Chandramukhi M, the first and sole candidate to stand for elections in the state, is contesting on a CPI(M)-led Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket from Goshamahal constituency. She had started campaigning for the polls on Monday.

The complaint, filed by her friends at the Banjara Hills Police Station, claimed: “She has been unreachable and her mother has been in a state of extreme despair. She is feared to be kidnapped.”

“We fear for her safety and condemn the lack of safety measures organised for her and for other women and transgender candidates, which acts as a strong force that dissuades transgender people and women from joining politics,” her friends were quoted as saying by PTI. Read this story in Malayalam

Chandramukhi, a prominent face among the transgender community in the state, is contesting the election against Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and BJP leader T Raja Singh. She is an activist with the ‘Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samiti’.