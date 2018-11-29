Telangana: In action mode, Congress gets rebels off fray, focus on Dalits, tribals

The Congress surprised many in Hyderabad last week when its leaders worked overtime to get rebel candidates to withdraw their nomination. The state leadership brought in senior leaders Ahmed Patel, D K Shivakumar, M Veerappa Moily and V Narayanasamy to Hyderabad to convince rebels in the fray. “There were promises, assurances, veiled threats and emotional appeals,” said a leader familiar with the developments.

By Friday, when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and president Rahul Gandhi reached Hyderabad for the mega rally in Medhcal, there were only seven rebels on the ground. “We have more or less sorted the rebel issue. It has given a fresh energy to the party’s campaign,” K Sreenivasan, AICC secretary in-charge of Telangana said.

After an initial lull, the Congress appears to be getting its act together in Telangana. The party’s strategy is all about reminding people that it took pains to carve out their state and telling them that the schemes being showcased by the TRS government are extensions of initiatives taken by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The party is now banking on disillusionment among some communities over unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Having joined hands with the TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi and the CPI under “Prajakutami”, Congress leaders in Hyderabad are upbeat. They claimed that government staff miffed over not receiving interim relief under the New Pay Revision Commission, Muslims, jobless youth, Dalits and tribals and rich communities like Reddys and Kammas have been consolidated under the Prajakutami.

However, the party faces an uphill task in this state, where it still does not have a popular leader. Although the Reddys, some powerful backward castes and a section of SCs and STs have traditionally backed the Congress, TRS’s hold on OBCs seems to be strong. The TRS won 7 per cent votes in 2004 state polls, 4 per cent in 2009, but the percentage climbed to 34 per cent in 2014, thanks to a consolidation of votes of OBCs, SCs, STs and minorities, which the Congress lost. KCR’s social welfare schemes, political observers said, could be helping him retain a major portion of this support base.

The Congress got a shot in the arm with TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and backward classes leader R Krishnaiah joining the party earlier this month. Its leaders also hope that the CPM-led Bahujan Left Front would eat into a portion of the OBC votes in the TRS kitty. “The Congress’s focus will be Dalits, Muslims and tribals, whom TRS gave hopes and cheated,” asked Congress leader Madhu Goud Yakshi.

“No one even hears about Dalit leader and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari,” he said, adding, “This is the treatment KCR gives to Dalit, tribal and Muslim leaders.”

Yakshi said the people’s response following the formation of Prajakutami and Friday’s rally has been encouraging. “Now it feels that the combination of alliance is working. Leaders from the blocks are calling up and saying, ‘we have to work hard to see the alliance candidates win’,” he said.

Srinivasan said rallies that will be jointly addressed by Prajakutami leaders could allay apprehensions over unity.

But some voters do not seem to be convinced. “They do not even have a leader. Congress is a good party, but who is its chief ministerial candidate?” said Sheikh Meeran (75), from Bodhan constituency.

The Congress has fielded candidates in 95 seats, leaving 14 seats for the TDP and the remaining for TJS and CPI.

Some see TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s move to join hands with the Congress as “opportunism”, while others say he is going along with “sentiments” of the people. Syam Kumar (35), who lives in Vijayawada, said, “Modi was not giving any resources for development of Andhra Pradesh. It really hurt us. Naidu is going with the sentiments of the people.”

The votes of those from Andhra Pradesh — roughly referred to as settlers — matter in Telangana politics. There are at least 37 constituencies where “settlers” dominate the electorate.

Shivshankar works in the textile sector and is also a TDP worker in Kukatpalli, where NT Rama Rao’s granddaughter N Suhasini is the party’s candidate. He is of the view that Naidu should not have joined hands with the Congress. He said it was “embarrassing” to go for canvassing with Congress workers there. “But we know, in politics, no one is a permanent enemy. Just that it takes time to sink in,” he said.