Telangana CEO orders action against Form 7 misuse to delete eligible voters

The first alleged instance of bulk Form 7s in Hyderabad surfaced on October 1, 2026, in Musheerabad constituency. (Express File Photo)

The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, C Sudarshan Reddy, has issued an order to the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the District Education Officer, Hyderabad, and all collectors and DEOs of districts across the state, asking them to “take appropriate action” against individuals who submitted Form 7s to falsely delete eligible voters from the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The CEO’s memo, issued on Monday, reads, “It has come to the notice of this office that there have been instances of filing bulk applications in Form 7 before the EROs (electoral registration officers) and it is also alleged that such forms are not genuine.”